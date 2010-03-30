How A Newspaper Lost 93% Of Its Worth In Four Years

From Reflections of a Newsosaur:

Sliding sales, plunging profitability, contracting credit markets and faltering faith in the publishing business dropped the value of the Daytona News-Journal by 93% in four years.

Key operating data from the Florida daily obtained from knowledgeable sources provide a rare case study of the forces that have converged to humble the once-mighty newspaper industry.

