How A Newspaper Lost 93% Of Its Worth In Four Years

Alan D. Mutter

From Reflections of a Newsosaur:

stock broker chart down market arrow loss fail bear crash panic stocks trader

Sliding sales, plunging profitability, contracting credit markets and faltering faith in the publishing business dropped the value of the Daytona News-Journal by 93% in four years.

Key operating data from the Florida daily obtained from knowledgeable sources provide a rare case study of the forces that have converged to humble the once-mighty newspaper industry.

Read more at Reflections of a Newsosaur >

