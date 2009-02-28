How A Newspaper Covers Its Own Demise, Video Edition

Today’s Rocky Mountain News was its last, as E.W. Scripps (SSP) shut down the 150-year-old newspaper. Yesterday, we brought you how the newspaper covered its own demise.



Today, the newspaper’s homepage leads with a 22-minute video about how the staff feels about their shutting down. (Note minute 14, when Broncos writer Jeff Legwold and investigative reporter Laura Frank talk about blogs. “If the Rocky is gone, who is going to ask the questions now? Because the blogs aren’t asking them…”)



