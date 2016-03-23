Here's how photographers take those heart-melting pictures of newborns

Newborn baby photographs have become a must for parents seeking to capture their baby’s very first moments. But taking those adorable portraits isn’t as easy as it may seem.

We spent a morning with professional newborn photographer Deborah Israeli of Redhead Photography to see how it’s done.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

