How A Lunch At Apple Changed Square Forever

Back when Jack Dorsey’s credit card-killer company Square was just a semi-stealthy project, it was known as “Squirrel.”



At the time, we thought it was just a humorous placeholder code name, but it turns out Dorsey really wanted the company’s name to be Squirrel, and wanted his card-reading dongles to be made out of wood and shaped like acorns, TheNextWeb writes.

What changed his mind?

Lunch at Apple.

(What else?)

As Dorsey recounted it at a conference, he was having lunch with Apple’s SVP of iPhone software, Scott Forstall, and saw that the Apple cafeteria’s point of sale system was from a company called Squirrel Systems. Since the name was taken, he decided to change the whole company.

What’s interesting about this story is that it was a point-of-sale system that got him to change the name. Square just introduced its point of sale system this week, but apparently the idea was there all along. It’s an indication of just how ambitious Square is – and it makes us wonder what’s next.

