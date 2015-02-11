These mind-blowing GIFs explain how a jet engine works

Benjamin Zhang

If you’ve ever wondered how the engine on an airliner works, wonder no more.

Designer Jacob O’Neal of Animagraffs.com has created an incredible series of informative graphics that explain everything you need to know about the basic inner-workings of the jet engine. Check it out.

Jet Engine GIFJacob O’Neal/Animagraffs
Jet Engine CoreJacob O’Neal/Animagraffs
Turbofan Jet Engines PostJacob O’Neal/Animagraffs
AfterburnerJacob O’Neal/Animagraffs

