Here's how a J. Crew model spends her day

Do you ever wonder how a top fashion model spends her day?

Racked reporter Nia Porter got to find out.

She spent the day with Michele Ouellet, who frequently models for J. Crew and Madewell. Ouellet has also modelled for other major brands, like Free People.

Ouellet’s day was certainly busy, but she made some time for downtime and wine.

At 7 a.m., Ouellet met Porter for a coffee at The Freehold in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“I live really close, and it’s one of my favourite places to just come and chill out in the mornings,” Ouellet said to Racked.

At 8 a.m, Ouellet took the subway to her photo shoot — even though she told Racked she usually bikes because it’s faster. (It was raining.) She brought her mother along, Racked notes. She said that she likes to be at shoots by 8:15 a.m.

She then spent a good chunk of her day at the shoot before getting to relax for a bit.



At 4:15 pm, Ouellet got to unwind for just over an hour at Avoce, a restaurant in New York City. The restaurant happens to serve Lorenza rose wine, which Ouellet makes herself, Racked reports.

“It’s been really fun to share what we do in New York and with my clients on shoots. I love being able to bring something that I made. It’s like a total treat to be able to be like, ‘Hey, guys. Here’s some wine,'” Ouellet said to Porter.



By 5:30, Ouellet was on to her next appointment. She went to get her hair and makeup done for a top-secret photo shoot, Racked reports. The photo shoot was brief.

She was soon in an Uber with Porter and her mother en route to Bergdorf Goodman for Libertine designer Johnson Hartig’s book signing. The party started at 7:30.

All in a day’s work for a model!

NOW WATCH: The one reason Zara is dominating the fashion industry right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.