How A Guy In Turkey Accidentally Hacked Twitter

A Twitter bug caused an uproar earlier today, when users discovered that they could force anyone to start following them on the service through an extremely simple exploit.



Now, Gizmodo — which originally reported the bug — has the explanation of how the glitch was discovered.

The bug allowed users to force others to follow them by Tweeting “accept [username]” from Twitter’s website.

‘Accept’, it turns out, is the name of a German heavy metal band. A Twitter user and Accept fan in Turkey decided to share his love for the group with the online masses, and tweeted “Accept pwnz”.

His tweet never went through. But suddenly this user was being followed by the person whose Twitter handle is ‘pwnz’. He noticed, and wrote about it on his blog. A reader of that blog alerted Gizmodo.

The rest is history.

