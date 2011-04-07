How A Government Shutdown Screws Paul Ryan

Photo: ap

Rep. Paul Ryan’s ambitious budget plan, which slashes $6 trillion off the deficit and debt over 10 years, could start a vital national conversation about our fiscal future—if a government shutdown spurred by hyper-partisan squabbling doesn’t kill it first. Plus, The Daily Beast’s David A. Graham on what happens if the government shuts down.Keep reading at The Daily Beast >





