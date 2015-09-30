How a Facebook outage can cost a lot of people a lot of money

Yesterday Facebook went down for the second time in a week. It was early in the morning for Australians and it lasted just 40 minutes, so many users won’t have noticed. But many businesses did.

When Facebook goes down, users lose the ability to log into any service they signed up for with a Facebook account. So users who normally login to Netflix, Buffer, Pinterest, Feedly or many other websites with a Facebook account, suddenly found themselves cut off.

But it’s not just logins that were affected. Websites can and do integrate Facebook in a variety of other ways, from “like” buttons to comment sections. When Facebook goes down, all of those integrations are also taken down, which slows down the host websites.

According to Dave Anderson from global monitoring company Dynatrace, 40% of the top 10,000 websites have some form of Facebook integration. During yesterday’s outage, Anderson claims that almost six thousand of those websites were affected in some way.

On the face of it a slowdown doesn’t sound that bad. But companies spend a lot of time and effort on bringing down load times. That it’s Facebook’s problem is not obvious to users and their impressions of websites can stick. Anderson tells us that one bad experience can mean users won’t come back.

During the Facebook outage, the websites of some big retailers that Dynatrace monitors found their load times shooting up from 5 seconds to more than 45 seconds. And for one of Dynatrace’s customers, a 0.5 second increase in loading times can mean a revenue hit of 11%. Yesterday’s outage has got to have hurt.

