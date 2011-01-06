How A "Butt Dial" And Gangster Rap Caused A 30-Person SWAT Team To Raid A Chicago-Area School

A sign of the times:



On Monday at 5:00 PM, a 30-man SWAT team raided a Chicago-area school after receiving a 911 call from a woman reporting a hostage situation.

But no such situation was unfolding?

Here’s what happened according to CBS 2 Chicago: A woman received a “butt dial” from her husband, who was at the school. It’s what others of us might call a pants dial. His mobile phone went off unintentionally.

And apparently he was listening to hip-hop with “gangster” lyrics, but it was muffled. So the woman assumed he was in some hostage situation, and dialed her out of desperation.

Obviously she was mistaken. False alarm.

