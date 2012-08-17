How A Bogus Apple rumour Hoodwinked Online News Outlets

Well, the experiment worked. A Swedish design firm called Day4 set out to demonstrate how easily false information could turn into news online, and boy was it successful. The company produced a mock-up image of a screw with an asymmetrical head, ostensibly designed by Apple to prevent users from tinkering with their devices. After posting it to Reddit, all they had to do was sit back and wait for tech reporters to take the bait.



The image, which Day4 posted to Reddit anonymously a weeka ago, was enough to get the story picked up by Cult of Mac 12 hours later and then by Apple-watching blogs and news sites across the Web.

