How TNT Made The Biggest Viral Video Ad Of The Year—In Belgium

By now you’ve probably seen TNT Belgium’s insane guerrilla marketing stunt, in which gunfire, fistfights and bikers in lingerie are unleashed on an unsuspecting Flemish square after an innocent passerby pushes a big, red, mysterious button.

Here’s how they made it>

The ad, created by Belgian agency Duval Guillaume Modem, got 4.5 million views in its first 24 hours; 20 million in a week; and 30 million in two. The Belgian population is only 11 million people.



Even though it premiered on April 11, the video is set to be one of the most viral ads of the year. It has been shared more than 3 million times—making it the most shared ad in the world over the last 365 days, according to Unruly Media.

Marc Wellen, a managing partner at DGM, told us how the shop—which is famous for its eye-catching campaigns—not only pulled off the stunt, but also made it go so viral so quickly.

It was much easier than you’d think.

