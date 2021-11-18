How a $250,000 7-carat diamond ring is made

The team at CRM Jewelers shows us how a $US250,000 ($AU344,139) wedding ring is made.

It involves melting platinum, carving the band, and attaching three diamonds.

The two-day process requires a lot of skill and attention to detail.

CRM Jewelers is a luxury watch and jewelry shop in Miami. Master jeweler Gaston Rives shows us how he forges a $US250,000 ($AU344,139) wedding ring. The process includes creating the band by melting and carving platinum, welding different parts of the ring together, and securing the diamonds onto the ring.

