How Drug Cartels Conquered Mexico [MAPS]

It is now possible to see the conquest of drug cartels over Mexico.Viridiana Rios and Michele Coscia of Harvard University created a program called MOGO that searches specialised blogs, local newspapers and Google News for references to the different cartels, their locations and their influence between 1999 and 2011.



The results show how since 2006—when Mexican President Felipe Calderon declared an all-out war against drug traffickers in the country— the cartels have only gotten stronger. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Mexicans have been killed.

Legalization of Marijuana in Colorado and Washington may radically change the drug debate in Latin America, but for now the cartels control Mexico.

