How Drug Cartels Conquered Mexico [MAPS]

It is now possible to see the conquest of drug cartels over Mexico.Viridiana Rios and Michele Coscia of Harvard University created a program called MOGO that searches specialised blogs, local newspapers and Google News for references to the different cartels, their locations and their influence between 1999 and 2011.
The results show how since 2006—when Mexican President Felipe Calderon declared an all-out war against drug traffickers in the country— the cartels have only gotten stronger. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Mexicans have been killed.
Legalization of Marijuana in Colorado and Washington may radically change the drug debate in Latin America, but for now the cartels control Mexico.
1991: The Gulf cartel, which began smuggling cocaine in the 80s, was worth about $10 billion by the 90s
Source: Jordan, David C. (1999). Drug politics: dirty money and democracies. University of Oklahoma Press. pp. 288.
2006: La Familia cartel was allied to the Gulf Cartel—as part of Los Zetas—but broke off on their own
2009: Allied with Sinaloa, La Familia became one of the strongest and fastest growing cartels in Mexico
2010: But the killing of its founder and leader Nazario Moreno González in December 2010 has led some to believe that the cartel has been disbanded
2010: The ongoing feud has been largely responsible for the unprecedented violence in Ciudad Juárez, which is a major drug smuggling route into the U.S.
Source: 'Mexico's Drug War' http://borderviolenceanalysis.typepad.com/mexicos_drug_war/dto-101-the-juarez-cartel.html
1991: The Sinaloa cartel, now Mexico's most powerful, began with drug lord Pedro Avilés Pérez in the late 1960s
2005: Arturo Beltrán Leyva, one of four brothers, led powerful groups of assassins in northeastern Mexico for the Sinaloa Cartel
2008: Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, a major smuggler for the Sinaloa cartel, was captured and his brothers blamed El Chapo
2009: The cartel was knocked down when Arturo Beltrán Leyva was killed by Mexican Marines in a shoot-out
2010: But the cartel survived, as it joined Los Zetas to engage in a violent turf war near the southern tip of Texas against an alliance of of the Gulf, Sinaloa and La Familia cartels
