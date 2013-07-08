Why Old People Get So Angry When You Use Your Phone During Dinner

Smartphones are a relatively new technology. But older people still have old school ideas about when it’s polite, or impolite, to use smartphones.



We had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey of people to see how and when people are using their smartphones. We have gathered the results here, focusing on people aged 45-60.

We previously published the results for people 18-29 years old. The results from the 45-60 group follow, and you can see that they have a much more traditional notion of when it’s appropriate to use a phone.

For instance, that old piece of etiquette from the days of the hard-wired phone — that’s it’s impolite to call when someone’s likely to be eating dinner — is still a current standard for middle-aged people, even though young people just don’t care.

