Why Old People Get So Angry When You Use Your Phone During Dinner

Jay Yarow

Smartphones are a relatively new technology. But older people still have old school ideas about when it’s polite, or impolite, to use smartphones. 

We had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey of people to see how and when people are using their smartphones. We have gathered the results here, focusing on people aged 45-60.

We previously published the results for people 18-29 years old. The results from the 45-60 group follow, and you can see that they have a much more traditional notion of when it’s appropriate to use a phone.

For instance, that old piece of etiquette from the days of the hard-wired phone — that’s it’s impolite to call when someone’s likely to be eating dinner — is still a current standard for middle-aged people, even though young people just don’t care.

It's slightly acceptable to answer a phone call at dinner, but you probably shouldn't do it at all.

Facebook, though, is a different story altogether. Don't even think about checking it.

Text, too, is a big no-no. (Younger people are OK with texting and Facebook at dinner.)

If you're on a date, put the phone away.

Even if it's a business call, don't answer the phone on a date.

Stay away from Facebook on dates. Unless the other person is in the bathroom, then maybe it's OK.

Same rules apply for texting: Don't do it unless the other person isn't at the table.

45-60 year-olds frequently leave voice mail for people. Young people rarely, or occasionally leave voice messages.

And older people are always going to check if you leave a voice mail.

It's unusual for someone 45-60 to call back without listening to a message.

Email is where the day starts. Then news, then Facebook. For younger people email is number one, but Facebook is a strong second.

Do not post a picture of someone 45-60 to Facebook without getting their permission.

And don't tag them, or check them in, on Facebook either.

Now, compare this to the younger generation...

Click here to see how young people think about using their gadgets »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.