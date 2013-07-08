Why Old People Get So Angry When You Use Your Phone During Dinner

Smartphones are a relatively new technology. But older people still have old school ideas about when it’s polite, or impolite, to use smartphones.
We had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey of people to see how and when people are using their smartphones. We have gathered the results here, focusing on people aged 45-60.
We previously published the results for people 18-29 years old. The results from the 45-60 group follow, and you can see that they have a much more traditional notion of when it’s appropriate to use a phone.
For instance, that old piece of etiquette from the days of the hard-wired phone — that’s it’s impolite to call when someone’s likely to be eating dinner — is still a current standard for middle-aged people, even though young people just don’t care.
45-60 year-olds frequently leave voice mail for people. Young people rarely, or occasionally leave voice messages.
Email is where the day starts. Then news, then Facebook. For younger people email is number one, but Facebook is a strong second.
