How America's New Tallest Apartment Building Will Stay Upright

432 Park Avenue is one of the most anticipated construction projects in New York City. When completed, it will soar 1,396 feet in the air, making it the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.

But at almost twice the height of surrounding buildings in Midtown’s “Billionaires’ Belt,” how will the slim tower stand?

Silvian Marcus, CEO WSP Cantor Seinuk, the engineering firm behind the project, explained to World Architecture News how the luxurious highrise was designed to stay upright (via Curbed New York).

“In the center of the building we have a square that is about 30 feet by 30 feet that is housing the elevator, the stairs, and all the mechanical services [like] the air, the electricity, the plumbing,” Marcus said. “This core is a box [that is] surrounded by thick walls that are 30 inches made out of concrete and with reinforcing inside. It’s a very robust element that is like the backbone of the body.”

Vimeo An example of what the concrete core looks like. Marcus calls it the building’s ‘backbone.’

“The other element that is supporting the building is the outside façade made out of beams and columns,” he continued. “This system of columns and beams, we call it a frame. It is very strong and it’s very powerful. The windows are just in between the columns and the beams.”

CIM Group & Macklowe Properties An example of the framing structure used on the exterior.

Because the space between the windows and the concrete core is so well supported, Marcus says the rooms don’t need any partitions and can be as airy or walled-off as owners wish.

The tower is slated for completion in 2015. You can watch Silvian Marcus’ full interview on Vimeo (complete with a time-lapse of the building’s construction), and here’s a preview of the swanky interior:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

432 Park Avenue interior preview from D. Berke on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.