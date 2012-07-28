INFOGRAPHIC: How 3D Printing Works

3D printing was once a very expensive process. (Think tens of thousands of dollars.)



But lately the technology has become cheaper and consumerized thanks to companies like MakerBot, which sells 3D printers for as little as $1,800.

So how does it work?

This handy infographic from HighTable breaks it all down. Click the image for a larger version:

Photo: HighTable

