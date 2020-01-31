Here's how 3 brands have changed their Super Bowl ad plans following Kobe Bryant's death

Planters

Planters, Hard Rock International, and Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis are changing their advertising campaigns ahead of the Super Bowl following the death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident.

Planters’ story centres around the death of its fictional character Mr. Peanut, who was shown in an earlier ad dying in a fiery explosion after a crash.

Genesis’ ad previously showed a helicopter, while Hard Rock’s ad was set to be a “highly visual, fast action commercial.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Planters nuts brand, hospitality brand Hard Rock International, and Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis are changing their Super Bowl ad campaigns following the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in a helicopter accident.

Here’s how the three brands are shifting their advertising:

Hyundai’s Genesis

Genesis

Hyundai’s Luxury car brand Genesis had planned to air an ad during the Super Bowl for its new SUV featuring celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a going away party for “old luxury.”

The original ad showed a parked helicopter, but the ad was taken down and edited to remove the scene with the helicopter following Bryant’s death, a Genesis spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. The edited ad is set to air during Sunday’s game.

The spokesperson said the ad was filmed, edited, and delivered to Genesis before the accident on Sunday, after which the company took down and changed the ad “out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.”

You can watch the updated version here:

Hard Rock International

Hard Rock

Hard Rock International is airing its first Super Bowl ad, but changed it ahead of Sunday’s game to remove scenes that could be perceived as insensitive following Bryant’s death, according to a report from Adweek.

Its unclear what items the company specifically edited out of the ad, but the commercial is set to be a “highly visual, fast action commercial that will leave a lasting impression on audiences,” according to a statement from Hard Rock International on Wednesday.

The ad, which has not been released, follows Jennifer Lopez on a “thrilling pursuit” through a Hard Rock hotel, the statement said. The Super Bowl itself is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium.

You can watch a teaser for the commercial here:

Planters

Planters

Planters started its Super Bowl ad campaign before Bryant’s death, following the death of its fictional character Mr. Peanut.

In a commercial released ahead of the one planned for the Super Bowl, Mr. Peanut dies in a fiery explosion after a peanut truck crashes off a road and falls into a canyon.

Following Bryant’s death, Planters said it would pause its ad campaign on sites like Twitter and YouTube, but has not made plans to cancel its Super Bowl ad.

AdAge reported that the ad for the big game is set to show a funeral for Mr. Peanut.

You can watch Planters’ first ad here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.