29-Year-Old Kaitlin Roig Saved More Than A Dozen Kids At Sandy Hook

Friday morning, a nightmare unfolded at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, where more than 25 innocent children and teachers were gunned down by a deranged shooter.



But amidst the unspeakable horror were displays of love and courage that may have saved many children’s lives.

ABC’s Diane Sawyer interviewed 29-year-old Kaitlin Roig, who was teaching a class of 14 first grade students near the entrance of the school. She recognised the sound of a gunshot, and rushed her class into the bathroom where she comforted them, told them she loved them, and asked them to be absolutely quiet.

“I told them there were bad guys out there right now, we just had to wait for the good guys,” she told Sawyer.

“I’m thinking in my mind, I’m the first classroom. Why isn’t he coming? I’m thinking we’re next.”

But the gunman never came; Roig’s courage and smart instincts saved more than a dozen young lives.

Here’s Roig recounting the horrifying tale.

