How 23andMe Saved My Wife

Beginning today, you’ll see an interview that Jill and I did for CBS. You can click here to play it.



It’ll play this week all over local news stations.

On a flyer, like many of you, I ordered two 23andMe DNA kits on World DNA Day. Jill’s came back with the BRCA1 mutation, which drastically raises the lifetime odds of breast cancer to 80%. With cancer in her family, we met with specialist throughout the city and took the preventative steps described in the segment.

We did this testing by chance. But we’ve become huge advocates of it in conjunction with counseling, repeat testing, and a study of family history. The surgery is a rough one, but as Jill put it: “it’s that or cancer.”

Anyway we wanted to share this, as we feel that testing is important for those, who are at risk. We believe it’s extended Jill’s life to a normal ripe old age, and we wanted people who weren’t aware to get this information. Please don’t hesitate to reach for me or Jill if this is something impacting your family. We just went through it can’t thank our surgeons Dr. Freya Schnabel and Dr. Jamie Levine, as all the wonderful nurses and counselors. It’s been very tough, but being on the side is an enormous relief.

(Video is embedded below. It takes a second to load.)

