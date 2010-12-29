How 2010 Changed The Future Of Cars, Forever

2010 will be remembered as the year that flying in a commercial airliner lost whatever smidgen of enjoyment it had left.

The Transportation Security Administration pat-downs and body scanners turned its inspections into encounters many Americans thought they'd saved for a doctor's office or their bedrooms; pilots revolted while embarrassments mounted. Weather played havoc in winter, while a volcano grounded much of Europe for a summer month.

AAA estimated 92.3 million people will drive for the holidays this year, none of whom will be groped without permission.