How 2 in 1s minimise management headaches for BYOD

We live in a world where bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is a fact of life for IT managers, but that doesn’t eliminate the need to secure and manage those devices. Here’s how using a 2 in 1 makes that easier.

What Is A 2 In 1, Anyway?

The easiest way to understand what a 2 in 1 is, is to think of a laptop — a full-power laptop, with a keyboard and Microsoft Windows and all the versatility you should expect — and then add the ability for it to transform into a touchscreen tablet. 2 in 1s let you move between laptop or tablet whenever you need, so you don’t have to stay tied to a desk when you want to travel, but you can still get as much work, email or Web browsing done as you want to.

How 2 In 1s Help With BYOD

The essence of BYOD is in multiple device compatibility according to the wishes of your workforce, but that’s not without its headaches when it comes to configuration and management. Staff with a 2 in 1 device are easier to manage and as a result both happier — because they’ve got a best of breed tool to enjoy in their downtime as a full tablet — and more productive.

Because 2 in 1s run full Windows, you can implement standardised company-wide security policies, whether you’re a large enterprise or a small business as well as making real time document and knowledge sharing easy between devices.

The portability of a 2 in 1 allows your workforce to travel while keeping plenty of processing power with them. Still, there will be times when you need to access documents on the local intranet, or simply have access to your core systems. 2 in 1s integrate seamlessly with remote desktop tools, giving you the best of both worlds.

On the flip side, if your job involves the implementation of security and update policies, a 2 in 1 running Windows gives you the full flexibility to manage your fleet of devices in a convenient and lightweight form factor, so even if you’re out of office, you’re never out of touch.

How Windows 10 Will Make BYOD Even Easier

The imminent arrival of Windows 10 offers an opportunity for you to implement BYOD policies across the board in a simple to manage way. With seven incoming versions you might think there’s a lot of configuration to manage, but the reality is that Microsoft’s vision of a unified Windows world takes a lot of those headaches away, with a single platform for development across its desktop, laptop and mobile world — encompassing, of course, 2 in 1 devices along the way.

One of the persistent BYOD nightmares is ensuring that everyone’s systems are fully patched. On the Windows 10 side of the fence, Microsoft’s shift to a rolling patch system means that your users will be both protected and provided with the latest features, all without any need for IT intervention to make it all happen.

The good news doesn’t stop there, however, as Microsoft has moved to ensure that the same tools that work on its own Windows 10 platform will also work across competing device environments such as iOS and Android, whether that’s bringing voice assistant Cortana to every platform or making it easy to manage applications such as Outlook across iOS or Android.

