These Photoshopped Portraits Show How People Define Beauty In 19 Different Countries

Esther Honig This photo of Honig has been photoshopped by designers in more than 20 countries.

In an effort to get a glimpse of how the world thinks about beauty, the journalist Esther Honig sent out a photo of herself to graphic designers in more than 20 countries.

Their task: to edit the photo to make Honig look “beautiful” — however the designer defined the term.

The results are telling. Each photo represents the personal and cultural beauty standards of the designer, with the American editor giving Honig bright blue eyes and long hair, and the Israeli designer darkening her eyes and skin.

You can read more about the project at Honig’s website. Click below to see photos from the 19 different countries she’s posted so far.

