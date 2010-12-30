How 15 Failed Businesses Led One Founder To A Multi-Million-Dollar Success

The idea: 'The next thing I came up with was a dance again in 1967, but this time it was set up by a computer. We used computers to match people at the dance, so I was one of the originators of computerized dating. It was such an unusual idea, I convinced the local station to promote it for free.

'As they were advertising the dance, people were sending us $5 to attend and filling out an application, describing themselves and the kind of date they would want to have. We got 400 or 500 people to come to this dance. That part was successful.'

The Failure: 'What I did wrong was I then took all the money I made from that dance and spent it on advertising. All of it. And it just didn't work. The world wasn't set up to do computerized dating back then. First of all, people didn't use credit cards, so you needed to send a check; you couldn't go online and fill out an application. It just wasn't ready, I was so far ahead of my time.

'Instead of just having another dance, doing the process the same way and budgeting myself, I blew it all on the advertising. I learned that you need to balance your creativity, resources and work the three prime functions of the business. If you think of it as an equilateral triangle, you have a product or a service that you develop, you excel that product or service, and then you run and control the business.

'I spent all my time and energy with the computer portion and I failed.'