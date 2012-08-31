How 13 Classic Video Games Got Their Names

The year was 1987. Four years earlier, Hironobu Sakaguchi had left school mid-semester so that he could take a job as a game developer at a company called Square. Now, though, he was starting to wonder if this video game thing was really for him. He decided to give it one last shot with his latest title--an expansive role-playing game --but if it wasn't a hit, he was going back to college to finish his electrical engineering degree.

As a sort of inside joke, he decided to call the game Final Fantasy, because he figured it would most likely be his last. It wasn't. The game sold 400,000 copies for the Nintendo Entertainment System, has gone on to sell millions of copies across nearly every gaming platform in existence, spawned 13 sequels, and more spin-off titles than you can count.

CHECK OUT: The 12 Men Who Walked On The Moon >