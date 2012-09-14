How 11 Classic TV Stars Got Their Big Breaks

Lucille Ball had been appearing in minor roles in a string of B-movies since the 1930s, often as a blonde chorus girl. It wasn't until 1948 when she landed the role of housewife Liz Cooper on the radio show My favourite Husband that she'd found her niche--comedy.

After 124 episodes on radio, CBS decided to bring My favourite Husband to television. The only problem was they wanted Richard Denning, Lucille's radio husband, to continue the role on TV, whereas Lucille refused to have anyone but her real-life husband Desi Arnaz play the part. CBS eventually hired two other actors to play Liz and George Cooper, but the network still thought that Ball had solid TV potential with her brand of physical comedy, so they eventually relented and gave the green light to a Desilu-produced series called I Love Lucy.