Those popular hoverboards are exploding everywhere, officials warn

Those “hoverboards” you’ve been seeing everywhere are a hot gift this holiday season.

Really hot, because they keep bursting into flames.

Roughly 20 people have been sent to the hospital with hoverboard-related injuries since September, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“I hadn’t even rode it, rolled it 75 or 100 feet… and it exploded, which was like ‘boom!’ And I’m like ‘Mum, my hoverboard just blew up,” Timothy Cade of Gulf Springs, Alabama said per the Associated Press.

Luckily for Cade, he was unharmed when his hoverboard exploded outside his home.

Jessica Horne, of Lafitte, Louisiana, bought her son a hoverboard. Minutes after being plugged in, she told WVUE-TV it burst into flames and set her house on fire. “I could hear it… it sounded like lit fireworks ‘shhhh’ like that,” she said.

Sean Kane, the President of Safety Research and Strategies, Inc., said those incidents are the result of a lack of guidelines for the production of hoverboards, since they’re so new.

“The hoverboard does not fall into categories where there are regulations,” he said. “The safety and fitness of them is really unknown.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.