Wal-Mart is betting big on the hoverboard craze taking over America

Inventist on Facebook A model showing off a self-balancing scooter from company Inventist.

So-called hoverboards are going mainstream.

The “self-balancing scooters” will go on sale at Wal-Mart starting around November 1, according to Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed.

The electric scooters have been described as a “hands-free Segway.”





Executives at Wal-Mart anticipate this will be the hot new holiday item. The hoverboards will only be for sale on the website at first.

“We’ve bought deep in this item because our buyers expect it to be a hot holiday gift, possibly as hot as the Razor Scooter since it skews more towards adults,” a Walmart.com spokesperson told Buzzfeed.



A variety of celebrities have been seen riding hoverboards in recent weeks.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa was recently arrested after riding one at the Los Angeles airport. Singer Justin Bieber has also been spotted zipping around on one.



Hoverboards for sale on Amazon range from $US250-$US1500.

NOW WATCH: Lexus just revealed exactly how they made the hoverboard everyone is talking about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.