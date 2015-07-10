Tony Hawk tells us what it's like to ride a hoverboard

Last year, a company named Hendo Hover launched a Kickstarter that raised roughly half a million to develop a real hoverboard. The product won’t launch until the end of 2015, and will wind up costing around $US10,000 dollars. Few have had a chance to really try the product outside of the company’s facilities; however, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk did try it, and he gave us his thoughts on the product.
