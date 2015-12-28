The internet is full of Christmas day hoverboard injuries

Despite the recent epidemic of explosions, hoverboards were the hot holiday gift this year.

And on Christmas, the internet was full of photos and videos of people wiping out and injuring themselves while trying their new hoverboards for the first time.

Everyone saw this coming. But hey, we’re human, and nothing gets people into the holiday spirit like watching a family member eat dirt and then broadcasting it on social media. (A simple search on Twitter for “hoverboard injury” yields a lot of hilarious results.)

Here are a few good ones:





Lol what a Christmas Day #Hoverboard #HoverboardFail lol she might kill me for this 1 lol pic.twitter.com/x9YaI7ob9W

— DFG (@IamTheDFG) December 25, 2015

Merry Christmas everyone! Love, Jackie pic.twitter.com/YMAQtRVoaF

— Meg Ryan (@meg_ryan49) December 25, 2015

Good Morning America even did an entire segment on the safety risks of hoverboards:



Be careful out there.

