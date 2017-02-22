This rideable hoverbike looks like fun but you will want to keep your arms and legs firmly tucked in

Russian startup, Hoversurf, designed what is thought to be the world’s first fully-manned hoverbike.
Video of the prototype shows the product, which combines a motorbike design with quadcopter technology, flying through the air in a warehouse.
The bike is electric-powered and uses four propellers. It can reach speeds of 50km/h and it can support a single rider weighing up to 120kg.
Produced by Claudia Romeo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.