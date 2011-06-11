Buy The Hoverbike Of The Future For $40,000

Photo: Courtesy of Hoverbike/Chris Malloy

Chris Malloy, an Australian mechanical designer, is in the process of creating a Hoverbike (via GizMag/Hoverbike).Yes, a bike that can fly.



Malloy’s Hoverbike isn’t quite ready yet, but when it is, Malloy expects it to fly 10,000 feet in the air at speeds of 173 mph. It uses the same flying mechanism as a helicopter.

When Malloy’s masterpiece is complete, and it tests out safely, he’ll sell them at $40,000 a piece. He hopes the Hoverbike will be in limited production within a year, and full production in two years. Maybe we’re much closer to living like the Jetson’s or in a Star Wars movie than we think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.