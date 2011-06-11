Buy The Hoverbike Of The Future For $40,000

Leah Goldman
hoverbike

Photo: Courtesy of Hoverbike/Chris Malloy

Chris Malloy, an Australian mechanical designer, is in the process of creating a Hoverbike (via GizMag/Hoverbike).Yes, a bike that can fly.

Malloy’s Hoverbike isn’t quite ready yet, but when it is, Malloy expects it to fly 10,000 feet in the air at speeds of 173 mph. It uses the same flying mechanism as a helicopter.

When Malloy’s masterpiece is complete, and it tests out safely, he’ll sell them at $40,000 a piece. He hopes the Hoverbike will be in limited production within a year, and full production in two years. Maybe we’re much closer to living like the Jetson’s or in a Star Wars movie than we think.

Here's what the Hoverbike will look like as it takes off

The bike weighs about 230 pounds

It's much smaller than a car

Another view of take off

The next helicopter?

Here's a video simulation of how the Hoverbike will work

Now check out something a bit more affordable....

