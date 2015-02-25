Turn your iPad into a floating screen with the HoverBar

We’ve found the coolest iPad stand out there.

With Twelve South’s HoverBar 3, you can attach your iPad to the side of your desktop, or use it as a substitute laptop.

The HoverBar comes with fit clips so that you can use it with an iPad Air, iPad Mini, or generation 2 through 4 iPads.

The HoverBar 3: $US99.99.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out Aukey Desk Stand holder: $US69.99 $US35.99 [49%].



And if you want something for your iPhone or iPad mani, check out Twelve South’s HiRise: $US34.99.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

