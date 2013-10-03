Now You Can Play That Classic 'Hover!' Game That Came With Every Windows 95 CD-ROM

Here’s a little nostalgia to amp up your week.

Microsoft is letting you travel back to that magical time when you first installed Windows 95 via CD-ROM onto your dial-up computer and discovered the built-in scavenger-hunt game Hover.

Microsoft launched hover.ie today, a remodeled version of the old game optimised for its newest browser, Internet Explorer 11 (though you can still play in Chrome and Firefox, according to ABC News, where we found this tip).

The game got a 21st-century face lift and added some catchy background music, but the idea is still the same: Manoeuvre through the spacey worlds of yore on a quest to find flags.

For the best part of this blast from the past, type “Bambi” when you pull up the single vs multi-player screen to be transported back to a Windows 95-style desktop. (Bambi is a scrambled shoutout to “IBMAM,” the string of letters that revealed a secret feature in the original game.) From there, you can play a more original flavour of Hover and explore Microsoft’s vintage “Fun Stuff” folder.

Hate all you want on Internet Explorer, but this 90s throwback from Microsoft is pretty cool.

