There's a foldable drone that follows you around by tracking your face

The Hover Camera drone can follow a person around while recording 4k video.

It works by using a body tracking feature as well as facial recognition software, which is operated via an app on your phone.

It can be bought online now for around $775.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

