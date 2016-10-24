There's a foldable drone that follows you around by tracking your face

The Hover Camera drone can follow a person around while recording 4k video.
It works by using a body tracking feature as well as facial recognition software, which is operated via an app on your phone.
It can be bought online now for around $775.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
