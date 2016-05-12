There's a drone that follows you around and acts as your personal photographer

The Hover Camera is a lightweight, high-quality camera on a drone. It tracks your movements, so it can follow you around like a personal photographer and take sharp, stabilised photos and videos. It’s expected to be available for purchase later in 2016.
