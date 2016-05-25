Someone invented a drone that will follow you around and take selfies

Is this the future of selfies?
Instead of a selfie stick, a startup called Zero Zero is working on an autonomous drone called the Hover Camera that follows you around everywhere, snapping photos and shooting video.
The company recently raised $25 million for the project, according to Re/code.
Sound cool?
Here’s how it works.
It's made of carbon fibre that's light and durable. The enclosure also keeps your hands safe from the whirring blades.
Hover/YouTube
It also has sensors that track the surrounding environment so it can fly on its own using artificial intelligence.
Hover/YouTube
You'll be able to preorder the Hover this summer. There's no price yet, but it will likely cost around $600.
Hover/YouTube
