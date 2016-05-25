Someone invented a drone that will follow you around and take selfies

Steve Kovach
Hover cameraHover/YouTube

Is this the future of selfies?

Instead of a selfie stick, a startup called Zero Zero is working on an autonomous drone called the Hover Camera that follows you around everywhere, snapping photos and shooting video.

The company recently raised $25 million for the project, according to Re/code.

Sound cool?

Here’s how it works.

This is the Hover Camera.

Hover/YouTube

It's thin, light, and folds in half, making it easy to take with you.

Hover/YouTube

It's made of carbon fibre that's light and durable. The enclosure also keeps your hands safe from the whirring blades.

Hover/YouTube

You just unfold it.

Hover/YouTube

And let go.

Hover/YouTube

The camera has facial recognition so the drone can follow you around.

Hover/YouTube

It also has sensors that track the surrounding environment so it can fly on its own using artificial intelligence.

Hover/YouTube

The Hover will follow you anywhere.

Hover/YouTube

The camera can record 4K video and takes 13 megapixel still photos.

Hover/YouTube

You'll be able to preorder the Hover this summer. There's no price yet, but it will likely cost around $600.

Hover/YouTube

Check out the full demo video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.