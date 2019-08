Hövding is a bike helmet that opens up like an airbag during a collision or a fall. The airbag is designed to fit like a hood and it fills up with helium when needed.

Testing showed it reduced the chances of a head injury from 90% to 2% when travelling at speeds of 25mph.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

