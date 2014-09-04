The Hot Home Renovation App, Houzz, Has Just Landed In Australia

Australia’s $33 billion home renovation market now has the very cool Houzz app, which has taken the US and UK by storm.

Houzz.com.au is sort of like Pinterest meets Trip Advisor meets Tinder – but for your home.

Business Insider has been using the app. As a first-time renovator, it’s been a godsend to have everything I needed for the home under one ‘roof’ as I designed and renovated my home.

There are handy tools such as Ideabooks, which collects your favourite designs, and the Find-a-Pro directory that allows you to get in contact with tradies, architects and designers – who showcase their work in a photo gallery so you get an idea of their talents.

It’s the new Yellow Pages, with pictures of their work. I’m no longer sifting through emails, screenshots and brochures collected during my renovation. It’s all neatly categorised in my Houzz Ideasbooks.

Houzz CEO and founder Adi Tatarko says the app is a chance to transform the renovation and design industry on a global scale.

There are 20 million users per month internationally and even before it launched in Australia last month, had attracted more than 700,000 Australian homeowners and more than 10,000 home professionals to the platform.

“People can ask questions and get advice from both professionals and other homeowners who have been through the process themselves and are happy to share their experiences,” Tatarko said.

Unfortunately some of the features, such as buying products, are still only available in the US but Tatarko is working on localising the content.

The interactive experience for “Houzzers”, a phrase she coined for Houzz members, is one of the best features I liked about the app.

Tatarko summed up features.

“It’s not enough to see a beautiful photo… The green tags close the loop for the user by providing information to help them source products and materials to complete their project.”

“We created an experience with technology that is appealing to all of the players in this industry – from small to big brands, from suppliers to retailers, from service providers to homeowners, and more,” she said.

Here is some screenshots to show you how it works.

Here's the home page The green tags help you find the products that you like And then you can buy them Refine your search to cater for what you are looking for Whether it be your location... The area of the house you want to renovate... Or your choice of style You can also chat with fellow Houzzers for advice and inspiration

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.