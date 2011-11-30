The Houston Texans Wouldn't Even Rule Out Brett Favre

Photo: AP

Just when you thought we would have an entire season without the “will-he-won’t-he” Brett Favre circus, the Houston Texans lost their top two quarterbacks in back-to-back games. And then, when head coach Gary Kubiak was asked the inevitable question about signing Brett Favre, he refused to rule it out (via Nick Scurfield of HoustonTexans.com).“I don’t think you rule out anybody . . . I’m not going to rule out anybody nor confirm anybody.”



When Peter King of Sports Illustrated asked Favre about returning to the NFL, Favre said “no one has called me.” He then appeared to shoot down the possibility of a return by adding “not that I’d consider it,” which, of course, just means “uh oh!”

The Texans are 8-3, with a two-game lead in their division, and would seem to be a lock to make the playoffs. But as long as their starting quarterback is rookie, fifth-round pick, T.J. Yates, it is hard to believe that the Texans will be much of a threat once the playoffs start. And Kubiak must know this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.