Houston Texans Search Players' Lockers For Banned Substances

Photo: Flickr/Christopher Brown

USAToday reported this week that Houston Texans management had trainers “sweep” the lockers of every player on the team, throwing out any substance they found that is banned by the NFL.The team has had two star players–former first-round draft picks Duane Brown and Brian Cushing–miss time this year after violating the league’s substance abuse policy.



The team says they just want to protect players who might unknowingly use a supplement that contains a banned chemical. They also say they have a right to control what players bring into the stadium, but surprisingly, the union has had no comment about this potential invasion of player privacy.

