Unknown Linebacker Is Now Projected To Be The Top Pick Of The NFL Draft

With less than two months to go before the 2014 NFL Draft one expert now believes the Houston Texans will take a linebacker that most college football fans have never heard of with the first pick.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.com released his latest mock draft and he has linebacker Khalil Mack from the University of Buffalo projected to be the top pick.

Other draft experts, including Todd McShay of ESPN.com, have the Texans taking quarterback Blake Bortles from Central Florida.

Kiper feels new head coach Bill O’Brien will not want to develop a quarterback with a roster that is already talented enough to win now.

Projecting Mack to the Texans is also surprising because he may not even be the best defensive player in the draft, a title typically bestowed upon Jadeveon Clowney. However, there are questions about Clowney’s desire and Mack may be a safer pick.

Mack would be the second straight number one pick out of the Mid-American Conference after Eric Fisher of Central Michigan was the top pick for the Chiefs last year.

