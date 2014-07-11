Houston Teenagers Mocked One Girl's Alleged Sexual Assault In A Horrible Internet Meme

A 16-year-old girl from Texas says photos of her unconscious body went viral after she was allegedly drugged and assaulted at a party in June.

The girl, who revealed her first name — Jada — in an interview on Houston’s KHOU 11 News, says she was invited to a house party thrown by fellow high schoolers. The boy who hosted the gathering offered her punch, which she accepted, and after drinking it she passed out, she told the TV station.

Jada believes she was drugged and raped but she didn’t know about it until the next day. “I had no control,” she told KHOU 11 News. “I didn’t tell anyone to take my clothes off and do what they did to me.”

Photos of her unconscious body splayed out on the ground at the party — both fully clothed and naked — began circulating on social media. The Root points out that t

hose who uploaded pictures of Jada don’t seem to realise that they’re distributing what could be considered child pornography.

Soon after the incident, people began imitating Jada’s pose in the photos, mocking the girl and making light of the situation, by uploading their own pictures and Vines with the caption #jadapose.





The Houston Press contacted Vine user @FilthyDeee, who uploaded the above Vine. He said he posted it when he “was bored at 1a.m. and decided to wake up my (Twitter timeline),” and that he didn’t know Jada personally.

Houston police have opened an investigation into Jada’s alleged assault.

Other Twitter users are using the hashtag to speak out in support of Jada and against rape culture. Many of these users are reporting and blocking people on Twitter and Vine who are using the #jadapose hashtag to shame and mock the girl.

#JadaPose – and I’m posting those screenshots on my blog for the police. Deleting won’t work. Soliciting that video is a crime.

#Jadapose is just one of many reasons why we need #YesAllWomen. Disgusting.

Jada has spoken candidly about what has happened to her. “There’s no point in hiding,” she told KHOU 11 News. “Everybody has already seen my face and my body, but that’s not what I am and who I am.”

