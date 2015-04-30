The Houston Rockets fired a social media manager for sending a dumb, but harmless emoji tweet

Getty Images The Dallas Mavericks mascot is a horse.

The Houston Rockets eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from the NBA playoffs with a 103-94 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

However, before the game ended, the official Twitter account of the Rockets sent out a tweet that angered some people and it cost one employee their job.

The tweet in question included a gun emoji pointed at horse emoji (presumably representing the Mavericks, whose mascot is a horse).

The emojis were accompanied by the text, “Shhhhh. Just close your eyes. It will all be over soon.”

Here is a screengrab via TheBigLead.com.

After the game, the Mavericks addressed the tweet calling it “not very classy” while wishing the Rockets luck as they moved forward.

@HoustonRockets Not very classy but we still wish you guys the best of luck in the next round.

— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 29, 2015

The Rockets later issued a tweet apologizing for the original tweet.

On Wednesday, Chad Shanks, the Rockets’ digital communications manager, accepted responsibility for the tweet, apologised, and indicated that he had was no longer working for the team.

Sometimes you can go too far. I will no longer run @HoustonRockets but am grateful to the organisation that let me develop an online voice.

— Chad Shanks (@chadjshanks) April 29, 2015

I did my best to make the account the best in the NBA by pushing the envelope, but pushed too far for some and for that I apologise.

— Chad Shanks (@chadjshanks) April 29, 2015

A spokesperson for the Rockets confirmed to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle that Shanks had been let go.

While the tweet was certainly more aggressive than typical pro sports team banter and definitely not very sportsmanlike, it was not like Shanks tweeted a picture of a real gun being pointed at a real horse. They were emojis and by their very nature emojis are supposed to be silly caricatures.

It is difficult to believe that anybody thought the Rockets were actually threatening a horse or anybody associated with the Mavericks.

Still, the tweet did anger a lot of people and it’s clear that’s not what the Rockets want as the perception of their social media brand and in this case, it cost somebody their job.

The Houston Rockets have not responded to a request for comment.

