The Houston Rockets Are Hoarding Draft Picks So They Can Make A Shock Move For Dwight Howard

Photo: AP Images

The Houston Rockets just traded Chase Budinger to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 18th overall pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.Houston now owns the 14th, 16th, and 18th picks in the NBA Draft. And many are speculating that they’re stocking up to make a huge offer for Dwight Howard.



The Rockets have long been considered a darkhorse in the Dwight sweepstakes. But since Howard wouldn’t sign a contract extension with the Rockets (as he would with the Nets), a Houston-Orlando deal seemed unlikely.

Now, though, it looks like Houston is prepared to take a gamble and make a play for Howard without any guarantee that he’ll stay with the team past 2013.

At the very least, they’ll have the ammo to move up into the top-10 and take a better player.

Here’s what a trade might look like:

Orlando gets: #8 pick (HOU trades #16 and #18 for it), #14 pick, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Martin’s expiring $13M contract

Houston Gets: Dwight Howard, Hedo Turkoglu and his $23M albatross through 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.