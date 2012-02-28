HOUSE OF THE DAY: One Of The Most Expensive (And Overdecorated) Homes In Houston Is On Sale For $19 Million

Meredith Galante
most expensive house houston texas $19 million

Photo: Debbie Coleman Realty

The DanMar Mansion, one of Houston’s most expensive estates, is on the market at $19 million.The home sits on four acres of land, featuring eight bedroom suites, two guest bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and five half baths, three elevators, full catering kitchen, and a pool house.

The house is three stories, and has a six-car garage attached to it.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, it comes fully furnished. It’s being sold by Dan Spence, who made his fortune in gas and oil, and his wife Marion, who are looking to downsize, according to MSNBC.

Welcome to The DanMar Mansion.

This statue of a lion is on the property.

Through the home there are marble and slate floors.

Inside, the columns give the place an extra touch of luxury.

The dining room has built in storage and a lovely wood ceiling.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a huge island.

We love the style of the oven.

The living room is very regal.

We love the dark wood in this room, perfect for a bar atmosphere.

A closer look at the bar area.

Your friends will be jealous of the bar and the pool table.

The hallways upstairs is framed by movie posters with light fixtures.

The media room is decked out in royal red.

The media room has stars on the ceiling and room for several comfortable couches.

The home office has a distinguished style.

The table provides a good spot for in-home meetings.

This office is enormous.

The master bedroom has a sitting area and room for a desk and king bed.

The chandelier in this bedroom is overwhelming.

This bedroom has extravagant window treatments.

The style of this bedroom is a bit more our taste.

Take a seat in the wine cellar, and have your own personal tasting.

Another one of the ensuite bedrooms.

The guest bedroom.

The tub in this bathroom reminds us of a Roman bath.

Your very own at home spa.

True luxury is a chandelier in the bathroom.

Transport yourself back to an old fashion ice cream parlor.

The pool house is nicer than some people's actual homes.

From the back, the DanMar Mansion looks like a hotel.

