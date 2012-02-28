HOUSE OF THE DAY: One Of The Most Expensive (And Overdecorated) Homes In Houston Is On Sale For $19 Million

Photo: Debbie Coleman Realty

The DanMar Mansion, one of Houston’s most expensive estates, is on the market at $19 million.The home sits on four acres of land, featuring eight bedroom suites, two guest bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and five half baths, three elevators, full catering kitchen, and a pool house.



The house is three stories, and has a six-car garage attached to it.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, it comes fully furnished. It’s being sold by Dan Spence, who made his fortune in gas and oil, and his wife Marion, who are looking to downsize, according to MSNBC.

[via Born Rich/MSNBC]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.