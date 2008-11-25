Houston Law Firm Hires Miley Cyrus For Xmas Party

It’s slowly starting to seem like lawyers won’t actually be immune to the current economic downturn after all.



But at the Lanier Law Firm in Houston, Texas, the firm is evidently doing so well that they not only can afford to have a Christmas party, but they also hired Miley Cyrus to play the gig. Miley’s reported going rate for parties: upwards of $200,000.

Frankly, we’re surprised one of those rich brats on My Super Sweet 16 didn’t snap her up first.

Houston Chronicle: Tweendom’s reigning queen is the star performer at the Lanier Law Firm’s “Christmas Cheers and Charity” party. The annual event will be held next month at the ranch home of Houston lawyer Mark Lanier and his wife, Becky.

The family-friendly extravaganza boasts “Texas Bar-B-Q, fajitas and amusements” on the colourful invitation, which includes a pop-up Cyrus sharing the stage with a guitar-wielding Santa and singing elves.

“We do have limited room. We’d love to be able to invite the world, but we can’t,” said Mark Lanier…

The high-wattage affair benefits Guatemala SANA, an organisation started by Guatemalan vice-president Rafael Espada, a former doctor at the Methodist DeBakey Heart centre and a longtime Lanier family friend…

Past party entertainers include Brooks & Dunn (2007), Dolly Parton (2005), Reba McEntire (2004), Diana Ross (2000), Johnny Cash (1995) and the Dixie Chicks (1993). Most holiday parties make do with dad dressed as Santa.

Cyrus, however, definitely kicks things up a notch. CelebrityAccess.com, a database featuring artist contacts and performance fees, lists Cyrus’ as netting $200,000-$500,000 per show during her Best of Both Worlds Tour.

“With her exploding even bigger this year, I would say the price likely doubled,” says John Escamilla, booking agent for the Meridian. “They likely paid top dollar.”

