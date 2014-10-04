University Of Houston Fumbled At The Goal Line, Lost To UCF In Brutal Fashion

William Scott Davis
Screen Shot 2014 10 03 at 10.48.07 AMVia YouTube

Thursday night, the Houston Cougars were down 12-17 against the University of Central Florida. At the 20-yard line with 33 seconds to play, Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. scrambled, juked out a defender, and got to the goal line for what would have likely been a game-winning touchdown.

As he dove for the end zone, however, UCF defender Brandon Alexander dove parallel to Ward and knocked the ball out of his hands.

It was a dramatic finish that went to review, and ultimately, the referees got it right. The slow-motion replay showed just how close Ward got to reaching the end zone, and just how clutch Alexander’s slap at the ball was.

Houston Ward Fumble 2Via YouTube

After review, the referees ruled it a touchback in the end zone, giving possession to UCF, and effectively ending the game.

Watch the full play below:

