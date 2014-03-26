US

Construction Worker Rescued From Burning Houston Building Moments Before The Roof Collapses

Caroline Moss

Video of a firefighter’s dramatic rescue from a massive fire in Houston, T.X. Tuesday afternoon has emerged on YouTube.

The blaze, which destroyed a large apartment complex that was under construction, drew hundreds of emergency personnel. NBC reports it took about 2 and a half hours to get under control.

In the video below, taken by YouTube user Karen Jones, you can see one firefighter being rescued right before the roof of the building collapses.

Take a look.

Fire 1YouTube/Karen Jones

The firefighter is able to latch onto the ladder to safety:

Fire 3YouTube/Karen Jones

Right before the roof collapses, just missing them:

Fire 6YouTube/Karen Jones

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported.

Here’s the full video:

