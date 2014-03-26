Construction Worker Rescued From Burning Houston Building Moments Before The Roof Collapses

Video of a firefighter’s dramatic rescue from a massive fire in Houston, T.X. Tuesday afternoon has emerged on YouTube.

The blaze, which destroyed a large apartment complex that was under construction, drew hundreds of emergency personnel. NBC reports it took about 2 and a half hours to get under control.

In the video below, taken by YouTube user Karen Jones, you can see one firefighter being rescued right before the roof of the building collapses.

Take a look.

The firefighter is able to latch onto the ladder to safety:

Right before the roof collapses, just missing them:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported.

Here’s the full video:

