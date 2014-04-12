Dropbox CEO Drew Houston Defends Putting Condoleezza Rice On His Board

A lot of people condemned online storage startup Dropbox after it announced it had added Condoleezza Rice to its board of directors on Thursday.

So today, CEO and co-founder Drew Houston publicly defended her.

The complaints were because Rice justified warrantless wiretapping by the NSA, when she was an NSA adviser. Now she’s on the board of a company that holds a lot of our personal data and has been voicing opposition to government snooping.

Houston insists that there’s no reason for people to worry about Dropbox privacy with Rice around. Her role is to offer insight as Dropbox expands into international markets.

Here’s his defence of her, posted on the Dropbox blog:

Our commitment to your rights and privacy There’s nothing more important to us than keeping your stuff safe and secure. It’s why we’ve been fighting for transparency and government surveillance reform, and why we’ve been vocal and public with our principles and values. We should have been clearer that none of this is going to change with Dr. Rice’s appointment to our Board. Our commitment to your rights and your privacy is at the heart of every decision we make, and this will continue. We’re honored to have Dr. Rice join our board — she brings an incredible amount of experience and insight into international markets and the dynamics that define them. As we continue to expand into new countries, we need that type of insight to help us reach new users and defend their rights. Dr. Rice understands our stance on these issues and fully supports our commitments to our users.

